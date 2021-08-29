Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($19.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,567.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.