Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

