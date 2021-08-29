Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on IRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

