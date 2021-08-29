Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.67. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

IBCP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,223. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $456.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.