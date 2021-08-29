Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Indiva stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 9,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,657. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

