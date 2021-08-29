Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the July 29th total of 9,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 2,291,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621,894. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

