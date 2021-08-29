ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ING Groep worth $28,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 130,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $5,486,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

