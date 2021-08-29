Innova Hits Market Cap of $313,024.13 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Innova has a market cap of $313,024.13 and $127.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

