Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 855.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,382 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June comprises about 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.49. 13,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,606. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.93.

