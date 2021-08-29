Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) is Archer Investment Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 2.3% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 15.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

USEP opened at $28.22 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15.

