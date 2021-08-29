Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NSIT stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $869,140. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

