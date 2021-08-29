Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 532.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,222 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Installed Building Products worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.