Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in August

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the July 29th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.61. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $142.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.50.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

