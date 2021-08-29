Integral Vision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Integral Vision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Integral Vision stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Integral Vision has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About Integral Vision

Integral Vision, Inc develops, manufactures and markets flat panel display inspection equipment, machine vision-based systems and applications development software. The company’s products are primarily used in machine vision to evaluate operating displays for cosmetic and functional defects and it also provides electrical testing for given application.

