Integral Vision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Integral Vision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Integral Vision stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Integral Vision has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About Integral Vision
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.