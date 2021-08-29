Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

