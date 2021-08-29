Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the July 29th total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 31.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

