International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Short Interest Update

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

International Monetary Systems has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get International Monetary Systems alerts:

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.