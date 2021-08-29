Intrust Bank NA Acquires 564 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.43. 1,944,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.