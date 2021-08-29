Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,253 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,118 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.