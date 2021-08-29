Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,841 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 6,010,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,356. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

