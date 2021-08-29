Intrust Bank NA Buys 3,008 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

