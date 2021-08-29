Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,489 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

