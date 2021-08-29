Intrust Bank NA Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. 2,343,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $77.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

