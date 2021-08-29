Intrust Bank NA Has $19.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 5,045,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.