Intrust Bank NA Has $2.33 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $59.02. 14,795,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

