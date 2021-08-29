Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,714 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

