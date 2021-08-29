Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

