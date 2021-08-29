Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,862. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

