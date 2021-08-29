Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,941 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 13,129,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

