Intrust Bank NA Sells 240 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 536,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,617,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 21,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.76. 1,621,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.69. The company has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

