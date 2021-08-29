Intrust Bank NA Sells 338 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.11. 754,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,180. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

