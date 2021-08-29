Intrust Bank NA Sells 513 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

