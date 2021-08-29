Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 3.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Intuit worth $507,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

INTU stock traded up $13.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.94. 1,414,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

