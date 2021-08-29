Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,290. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 223,590 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 68.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 150,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 469,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 105,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

