Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

PZA opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

