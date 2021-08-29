Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,559 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,628,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 281,408 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49.

