Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 75.5% in August

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the July 29th total of 480,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,595,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $20.05 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,605,000 after buying an additional 966,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after buying an additional 2,183,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after buying an additional 1,599,592 shares during the last quarter.

