Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86.

