Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,361 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.