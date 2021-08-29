Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Archer Investment Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $376.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $376.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

