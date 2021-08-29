Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,104,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $376.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

