Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,998 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $700,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $376.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

