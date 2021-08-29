Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Raised by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 121.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $305.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $200.05 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

