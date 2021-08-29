Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Down 41.3% in August

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the July 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.81. 52,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,945. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
