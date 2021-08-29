Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Down 41.3% in August

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the July 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.81. 52,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,945. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 946,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.