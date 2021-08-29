Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.5% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

TGT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

