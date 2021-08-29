Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $18.08 on Friday, reaching $382.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,188,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750,108. The company has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

