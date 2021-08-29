Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,478. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.97 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,248. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

