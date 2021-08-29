Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $73.64. 5,087,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.09.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.