Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,844,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,968. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

