Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.83. 2,511,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.